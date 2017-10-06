The steamed dumplings and the scallion with seafood pancake make for fine starters. All of the basics are here, including beef bulgoki, kalbi and spicy grilled pork. The hot pots, stews large enough to serve a few diners, are heated with a butane burner at the table. The eel is also quite good. The popular lunch buffet offers a quick introduction to Korean food. (Jeff Beutner)
Seoul Korean Restaurant
2178 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Buffet, Korean