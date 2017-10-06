Arabian nights (and lunches) are a pleasure to behold at this popular East Side spot for Middle Eastern cuisine. Vegetarians will delight in the many meat-free appetizers, and fans of char-grilled lamb, chicken and beef will find kebab plates filled past the brim. The dinner menu also offers Persian specialties, mainly kebabs. Freshly baked desserts include the highly recommended warbat, an Arabic custard-filled pastry. (Jeff Beutner)
Shahrazad
2847 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Buffet, Middle Eastern, Persian, Vegetarian