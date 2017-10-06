Shiraz specializes in superb chicken and beef kabobs. The original Shiraz is located on the eastern perimeter of Wauwatosa. For the past few years, a small market of the same name has also operated at the intersection of Oakland and Locust, near UW-Milwaukee. Now there is a Shiraz Grill, located a half block to the north. The small interior holds a handful of tables in a completely new, spotless setting. The food, served cafeteria-style, is displayed in glass cases. This means the kabobs are pre-cooked (they are much better at the restaurant), but also means that service is very quick. The selection, though smaller than that at the restaurant, is quite good with several kabobs, a few koresh (stews) and a wide variety of side dishes. Two sides are included with each entree. The Shiraz Grill also happens to be a good spot for vegetarians looking for a quick meal, so be sure to check it out.
Shiraz Persian Grill
2921 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2921 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Buffet, Persian