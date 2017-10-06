The Soup House's open, welcoming interior includes high ceilings, sky-blue coloration and eclectic art and collected furniture, with potted plants along the ample windows. Attractive partitions make the dining area cozy and somewhat private, while leaving its spaciousness unchecked. Six delicious, rotating soups are the specialty at this inspired establishment; simple sandwiches, cookies and salads are also available. Enjoy a conversation with friends or peruse one of the many interesting books lying around while you take in the rich and varied flavors offered every day. (Selena Milewski)
Soup House/TLC Soup Co.
324 E. Michigan Ave. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sandwiches, Soup