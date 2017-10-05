Speed Queen is a longtime Milwaukee institution. Various beef, pork and turkey cuts come in sandwiches and full dinners, all with sides of coleslaw to cool off the tanginess (even the mild sauce packs a little wallop). For light eaters, portions are often hearty enough to suffice for two meals. Fried fish, baked beans and a few pie varieties are among the other options. (Jamie Lee Rake)
Speed Queen BBQ
1130 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
BBQ