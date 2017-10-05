Located inside the Milwaukee Public Market, St. Paul Fish Co. offers a wide range of seafood for the home cook. It also offers full-service dining. Oysters on the half shell are served over shaved ice and the steamed lobsters and fried clams bring back fond memories of New England. There are many sandwiches as well as grilled seafood entrees. (Jeff Beutner)
St. Paul Fish Co.
400 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sandwiches, Seafood, Soup