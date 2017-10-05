The beef ranges from USDA choice to Black Angus at downtown West Allis' classiest eatery. But there is more than prime rib and steaks. Appetizers range from escargot to riblets. Have an inexpensive sandwich or splurge with a filet and lobster tail. Whichever you choose, prices are reasonable. (Jeff Beutner)
Steakhouse 100
7246 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Seafood