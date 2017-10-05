Taj Mahal adds a little edge to East Indian fare. The menu is extensive and the seafood is unexpected with crab curries and even tandoori lobster. Kadi duck is dumplings of meat cooked with chickpea flour. The variety here is amazing. (Jeff Beutner)
Tandoor House
1117 S. 108th St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Indian, Middle Eastern