Walk into Mr. Churro’s and you will find flans, pastries and, of course, elongated churros – Mexico’s answer to the donut. There is also a side dining area that is usually busy. The menu is basic and everything is served on plastic plates, but the prices are cheap. The pork tamales are very good, and the $1.25 tacos have nine different choices of meat. Birria is a specialty here. There are versions of this Jalisco specialty made with goat, beef or chicken. Breakfast attracts an early morning crowd as the doors open at 6 A.M. While most of the signage is in Spanish, the menu is fully translated. Beer is available.
Taqueria Mr. Churro
2333 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Bakery, Mexican