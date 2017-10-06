Nightlife trends come and go, but since it opened its doors in 2001, this Milwaukee Street pioneer has remained true to the music. Underground electronic music takes precedent, along with weekly (reliable) specials, including its long-running ladies night every Wednesday. Renovations to the front lounge have kept Three evolving while remaining true to its loyal fan base of underground heads.
Three
722 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
