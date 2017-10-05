JoLinda Klopp, former head chef at the River Lane Inn, now has her own restaurant in a former corner tavern. The menu is not large but it is innovative. Start with field greens with crisp prosciutto and move up to the house-made chicken fennel sausage. This is a place for bargains. Tuesdays offer all-you-can-eat mussels for $8. (Jeff Beutner)
Triskele's
1801 S. Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1801 S. Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Brunch, Contemporary, Fish Fry, Seafood, Vegetarian