Rolled sushi is the specialty here, and the list is extensive. Everything is prepared with care. Sunomono is prepared like maki sushi, with a thin sheet of cucumber instead of seaweed. In addition to a big crab cake with wasabi mayo, the sea scallops are super-jumbo. Portions are large by Japanese standards.
Wasabi Sushi & Lounge
15455 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
15455 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Japanese, Sushi