Perched on the hill where Roots once resided, Wolf Peach has added a wood-fired oven for pizzas. The menu is rustic European with such delights as smoked trout with mizuna (Japanese greens), honeycomb, watermelon radish, deep fried baguette and coal-roasted lemon purée. The grilled octopus is ever so tender. The tradition of locally sourced ingredients is maintained and the kitchen continues to provide surprises. The name? Wolf Peach comes from an old German term for a tomato.
Wolf Peach
1818 N Hubbard St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1818 N Hubbard St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Contemporary, Pizza
Handicap access