Great New Places for Breakfast-Lunch and a Sad List of Restaurant Closings

A new sports bar hopes to stick in Downtown, a popular burger bar gets a sister location and a playful brunch spot comes to Walker’s Point. But, the real news this month is the long, sad list of closings.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli

6125 W. Greenfield Ave. 414-897-7987 thepbjdeli.com $

A sandwich shop specializing in all things peanut butter and jelly has opened in West Allis. Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli grinds all their peanut and nut butters daily and sources their dozens of jams and jellies locally. Sandwiches range from simple to gourmet, and diners can choose to have their sandwiches toasted or grilled on 10 types of bread, including a gluten-free option. The Strawberry Lovers ($5.25) incorporates crunch honey-roasted peanut butter with strawberry jam and sliced strawberries for a classic combo. Grilled cheese and jelly ($4.25) includes your choice of jam or jelly grilled with sharp cheddar or American cheese. Two daily soups, coffee, tea and milkshakes are also available.

SportClub

750 N. Jefferson St. 414-808-1588 sportclubmke.com $$

A new sports bar has opened Downtown in the former Blackthorn Pub location that has been long vacant. SportClub is owned by Mike Eitel, also the owner of Nomad World Pub, which already acts as a de facto sports bar for soccer fans. The fully renovated space boasts a long bar, stadium seating area, a concession stand window, shuffleboard and plenty of TVs in a vintage sports theme. The menu is brief and inspired by international street foods. Filipino style pork egg rolls ($5.95) are served with Thai chili dipping sauce, and a large sharable mezze platter ($21.95) is made up of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern salads, dips and snacks. A breakfast menu is served for those early morning soccer matches, along with 30 tap beers.

Fat Dan’s Pizza & Sammiches 4241 S. Packard Ave. 414-483-3287 $$ fatdanspizza.com

A new restaurant with the motto “Fat is flavor, baby!” has opened in Saint Francis. Fat Dan’s serves up sandwiches, burgers and pizza all made from scratch. Meats and eggs come from local farms and are hormone and antibiotic free and local, organic produce is used as much as possible in season. Appetizers include the usual cheese bread ($6.50) with marinara sauce, and the less usual wild mushroom bruschetta ($6). Sandwiches range from hot Italian beef ($10.50) to the Garbage Pile ($14), a breakfast-like concoction of hash, eggs, cheese and meat on a homemade croissant. Pizza comes in build-your-own or a number of specialty styles, like the whole hog ($19-$27) with ham, bacon, pulled pork, caramelized onions and smoked Gouda.

Oscar’s Winner’s Circle 3800 W. Burnham St. 414-249-5701 $-$$

The owners of Oscar’s Pub & Grill have opened a sister restaurant. Oscar’s Winner’s Circle takes its name from the building’s previous bar, the Winner’s Circle. The building has been completely remodeled in a modern vintage style with large windows, long bar and side patio. Though burgers are still the focus, the menu is different from the Pub location, with more Mexican and international influences. The Gordo Burger ($7.75) tops the half-pound burger patty with chicharron in salsa verde, bacon, cheese and avocado, while the MKE Burger ($7.75) is topped with bacon, fried cheese curds, fried pickles, smoked cheddar and a fried egg. Sandwiches, salads, appetizers are also available, with brunch to be added soon. Forty taps behind the bar are filled with mostly local brews.

Toast

231 S. Second St. 414-539-4179 $$ toastmilwaukee.com

A breakfast, brunch and lunch spot has opened in the former Zak’s Café space. Toast is a whimsical, playful space with bright orange accent walls and colorful plates and coffee mugs. The menu includes starters, griddled items, tacos, breakfast sandwiches and benedicts. The maple bacon cinnamon roll pull apart bread ($4.95) smothered with a maple bacon glaze is an early favorite. Benedicts come in three styles: classic, poblano steak, and crab ($9.95-$14.95). Pancake sliders ($13.95) use pancakes as the bread in sandwiches filled with eggs, bacon, beer cheese, hashbrowns and strawberry jam. A donut special is available daily, with flavors like Butterfinger and strawberry mango.

Restaurant Closures

This was also a brutal month for restaurant closures. Longtime French favorite Coquette Café closed after 19 years. Wolf Peach closed its doors after the owner could not come to a lease agreement with the new owners of the building. Supper, owned by the same restaurateur, was also a casualty. Pleasant Kafe, Little DeMarinis, Silver Spring House, Buca di Beppo’s Southridge Mall location, Quaker Steak & Lube and Ruby Tuesday on Good Hope Road also closed. And finally, owner Thomas Hauck has announced that c. 1880 will be closing after April 28, citing financial fallout from the short-lived revitalization of Karl Ratzsch. Is this an indication that the Milwaukee restaurant bubble is finally bursting? Only if the closings list is this long next month as well.