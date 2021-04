“My favorite: Queen, Live Killers double live album. I saw them on “Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert,” and when they did the “Bohemian Rhapsody”—the harmonies, the special effects and pictures—and with me being a musician, the sound that they created was just awesome for all their songs! It was just the ultimate; I listened to the whole album, all four sides, straight through. When I'm at home just chillin’ and just need to relax, I’ll throw this album on.”

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal