'Buzz’s Garage' Mondays on WMSE from 6-9 p.m.

“My name is Buzz, and I host 'Buzz’s Garage' from 6-9 p.m. on Monday nights. My favorite record that I picked is Raw Power by Iggy and the Stooges.

“The reason I picked this is when I was in my teens, I lived about 25 miles south of Milwaukee and listened to what the media call progressive rock stations (which were WZMF and WQFM.) And although I like a lot of the music they played, I only really liked, I would admit, half of it. And one day I’m with my stepmom shopping in a small grocery store in Franksville and I go the magazine rack and I pick up a copy of Creem magazine. And although Creem had covered a lot of music, their focus was really on the Detroit area being they were a Detroit-based magazine. And bands like Grand Funk, Alice Cooper band which had recently relocated to the Detroit area, and Iggy and the Stooges got some big exposure in there. When I read about Iggy and the Stooges, my interest was piqued.

“So the weekend comes, and I go to Radio Doctors with friends and go shopping and I pick up a copy of the album. And the minute that I drop the needle on ‘Search and Destroy’ I knew it was something special. And I tried to turn my friends onto it but they didn't get it. But I felt from back to front it was a slice of fried gold!

“Even now, looking back on that album decades later, it's like it’s an inspiration to a lot of bands. Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols cited that he learned to play guitar while listening to Raw Power. I’m still listening to it and I’m still putting tracks on my show on occasion. Raw Power, honey just won't quit. That’s all I got!”