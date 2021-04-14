Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director and DJ

Hi, my name is Erin Wolf. I'm WMSE’s Music Director, and also host the shows Rockleidoscope on Tuesdays from 12:30pm to 3pm and Local Live from 6pm to 7pm. My pick for my current fave LP is from my home collection. It's the artist Melody’s Echo Chamber. It's her 2012 release, which came out on Fat Possum Records, and I just find that this record's always on my turntable... I absolutely love it! It's like French psych pop. It reminds me of like a soundtrack to a weird like, maybe 60s, European vacation. I can just picture mountains, and green hills, and butterflies; and I don't know, it just is a little bit transcendent and fun to listen to and it always puts me in a good mood.

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal