'Female Focus with Caryn and Rose,' Sunday 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

“Hey this is Caryn by Night from ‘Female Focus’ on 91.7 FM, WMSE Milwaukee. And the album that I chose as my very favorite is I Love Rock 'n' Roll by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. It’s impossible to pick a favorite record; but if I had to be on an island, that would be the one that I would pick.

“The reason being when I heard I Love Rock 'n' Roll on the radio for the first time, my little teenage mind went crazy! Perfect crunchy guitar, a perfect hook, catchy verse or chorus. And then it's a chick singing it and she's playing guitar. That was the greatest thing ever! So she inspired me to want to do the same thing.

“When she covered ‘Crimson and Clover,’ which closes out the first side on that record, she didn't change the pronouns. She was singing about a woman and she did not change the pronouns. It was the very first time I'd ever heard that on the radio and I was really excited about that for so many reasons. It's a great record front to back.”