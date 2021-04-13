Jerry Glocka Hosts 'Jerry's Attic' on WMSE

“My favorite record of the day is Astral Weeks by Van Morrison. It’s not a rock record... it’s not jazz or a folk record. It's a combination of all of those genres. Some may call it Irish soul, some may call it soul jazz. But it's a unique record in that Van recorded it live in the studio. He had the songs worked out in his head, brought in some jazz musicians to play on it, didn’t tell them anything other than the basic chords so it was a jam session essentially. A lot of the music on this record was just from spontaneous improvisation, so it came together kind of haphazardly; but the result holds up, stands up well. It’s one of those records you take to your desert island for a top five pick. If you haven't heard it, listen to it. Listen to it several times. I have listened to it over and over, and each day I find something new.” Jerry Glocka, hosts “Jerry’s Attic” on alternating Fridays 6-9 p.m.

