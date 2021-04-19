“My name is Johnny Z. I picked the Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet as my favorite record even though I have about 50. Beggar's Banquet is important because it marks a return to the Rolling Stones’ roots music; their previous couple records had been more psychedelic stuff. They would return back to more of their country and blues-roots produced by Jimmy Miller. He produced the next arc of Stones’ records like Goats Head Soup and Exile on Main Street. In any case, that's probably the arc of records Stones’ greatest material that they ever produced and also marks the end of the Brian Jones era. He only contributed to a couple tracks… Keith Richards did most of the heavy lifting. I think this record still really resonates. The songs like Street Fighting Man and Sympathy for the Devil are probably just as poignant now as they were in 1968 when this record came out.”

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Johnny Z, Host of ‘The Chickenshack’ Fridays from 9 to noon on WMSE