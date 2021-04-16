Mary Bartlein, Host of 'Instrumentals Saturdays'

“I chose the album, Caverna Magica by Andreas Vollenweider because it is the album that essentially guided me to shape my show into what it is today. I bought the album in Europe the year it was released and when I brought it home and played it for the first time on WMSE, the response was amazing. The phone was ringing off the hook! So I decided then that I wanted to feature only instrumental music and I have done so ever since.

“Through the years, I have had the opportunity to program some of the most amazing instrumental music from acoustic to electronic and everything in between. I have also had the privilege of meeting and interviewing many of the artists as well. Two of the many highlights being, Tangerine Dream and of course Andreas Vollenweider. My interviews have become known as ‘The Three Hour Tour,’ because I dedicate the entire show to a live in-depth study of the artist and the music. I titled my show ‘Instrumental Saturdays,’ my brother Michael designed the Frank Lloyd Wright inspired logo. It has been a wonderful journey for the past 39 years."