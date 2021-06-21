‘Orgullo Latino’ with DJ C-Los, Sundays 12-3 p.m.

I picked El Gran Combo because for over 50 years El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico has been defining the sounds of salsa music. This Puerto Rican band based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is probably the most popular salsa group that has ever existed. The group was named “La Universidad de la Salsa” (The University of Salsa) in Colombia due to the sheer number of famous salsa musicians and singers who developed their careers with it. Artists like Andy Montanez who first gained fame as a member of the group with songs like “Hojas Blancas” (“White Leaves”) and “Un Verano en N.Y.”(“A Summer in N.Y.”). El Gran Combo attracted a series of gifted young salsa performers, including singers Charlie Aponte, Johnny Ventura, Celia Cruz, and Jerry Rivas. My parents grew up listening to El Gran Combo, and I grew up listening to them. To this day, people from all over the world listen to their iconic songs.

× Expand photo by Erol Reyal