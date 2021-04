“I chose David Bowie’s album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars as my favorite album. There are many, but that one stays with me because it’s beautiful from start to finish. It’s beautiful just like David Bowie was!” Sid McCain, Promotions Director of WMSE and host of “Squid Inc.” on Wednesdays, 12:30-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal