Sonia, Host of 'Blues Drive' on WMSE

“My name is Sonia, and I have had radio programs in Milwaukee since 1988 and with WMSE since 1992. I have many favorite albums, but the one that I selected to feature here is: I Am the Blues by Willie Dixon because Willie Dixon wrote more than 400 songs, and his songwriting is an important part of the American music canon. The songs on this album have been recorded and performed not only by many Blues musicians, but also Rock musicians, including Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart (“I Ain’t Superstitious”), The Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones (“Little Red Rooster”), The Doors (“Back Door Man”), and Led Zeppelin (“You Shook Me”). Countless musicians have also covered “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man.” So, this is a great example of an album that has endured into the 21st century and is inspirational for a variety of musicians.”

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Sonia, Host of “Blues Drive” on Friday, 3-6 p.m.