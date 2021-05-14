'The Blues Drive' on WMSE Wednesdays 3-6 p.m.

“This is Jeff Joy and I do the ‘Blues Drive’ the first Wednesday of every month from 3 to 6 p.m. I chose Miles Davis' Live Evil because I listened to it as a child.

“I had so much fun understanding jazz from that album. It drew me to listening to WMSE—and actually applying—because I heard someone playing an album close to this and called up the station and they explained why it was an album that I hadn’t heard before. And I thought, ‘This is a station I need to be affiliated with!’ and signed right up. The rest is history!”