'The Final Frontier / Earthling Soup with Alien Andre,' Sunday 12:30- 6 a.m.

“I’ve been a representative DJ from of the other world for over 37 years here at WMSE. This show is called 'The Final Frontier / Earthling Soup,' and it is a hodgepodge of very spacey and unique sounds geared toward the more paranormal sounds of the alternate music field. I picked a really new album that has made quite an influence on me. It is a compilation entitled Wired Explorations Vol. 1 and it is from our local label, Triple Eye Industries. I chose this label because, well of course: explorations... that's what aliens do. And this album has an amazing bunch of local talent on it that exposes their works through electronic media sounds. It is a very good album humans; I suggest you check it out!"

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal