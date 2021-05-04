“Hi. I'm Tom Wanderer, host of the ‘Tom Wanderer Radio Experience’ on Thursday afternoons. For my favorite record I chose the Velvet Underground Live with Lou Reed from 1969. It came out about five years after the band broke up; and for me it kinda rewrote the story of the Velvet Underground showing them as more of a relaxed rock band improvising on very accessible songs. It’s not confrontational, it’s not provocative, it’s not really what you think of when you think of the Velvet Underground. It’s just a really meaningful record to me, and one that I find something new in every time I listen to it!”

× Expand photo by Erol Reyal