'The Truth About De-Evolution' with DJ Damian, Mondays 12 to 3:00 a.m.

Hi, I’m DJ Damian Strigens, and I chose my favorite record of all time: The Who, Sell Out from 1967. It is at the top of the mountain for me. I have a lot of records in my collection and this one is probably number one. Those things move around a bunch, but this is the number one for me. It's a masterpiece in everything from pop art, to psychedelia, to just a crazy spoof on commercials, on commercialism; and it's done through the lens of psychedelia, and it's recorded unlike any other album I've ever heard!!

Keith Moon's drums are mixed almost like percussion color. Pete Townsend's playing, his writing, the compositions are just bar none… some of the best he's ever done. Entwistle’s got one of his best songs on there, “Silas Stingy”, and there’s a mini opera at the very end called “Rael.” The thing kicks off with this bananas, bonkers, psychedelic backwards guitar thing called “Armenia City in the Sky.” When I first saw it in the Jewel grocery store, my parents used to go grocery shopping and they’d leave me over at the record bins and I would page through and I found this one, brought it home and it was a game changer. The Who, Sell Out: just the best!