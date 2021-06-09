'The Truth About De-Evolution' with DJ John K, Mondays 12 to 3 a.m.

My name is John Komp and my show is “The Truth About De-Evolution.” And the album is the Clash’s Sandinista. I selected that because I remember so vividly being so excited about the follow-up to London Calling and rushing down to Mainstream the first day it dropped and rushing home and opening it up! Three disks, the fold out newspaper, so much to explore ... you know getting into hip hop and reggae at the time that I was getting into hip hop and reggae and dub—and so it just spoke to me deeply.

× Expand photo by Erol Reyal