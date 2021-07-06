WMSE Radio Host Fill-in DJ Chris Treater

Hi this is DJ Chris Treater on WMSE. I picked Nas' Illmatic because it’s one of my favorite hip hop records of all time! It’s flawless from front to back ... except for maybe the “life’s a bitch” chorus which I don’t like. But, other than that, it’s a fantastic record. I can’t pick just one record, but Nas’ Illmatic is so important to me. I wanted to pick The Low End Theory, and a bunch of other rap songs or rap records; but I don’t know what to pick. I wanted to pick a rock record—I could pick The Stooges—but what am I gonna pick? I can’t pick one thing. So, I’m a hip hop dude and I'm gonna pick Nas’ Illmatic.

× Expand photo by Erol Reyal