'Zero Hour' with Andy Turner, Friday noon to 3 p.m.

"My name is Andy Turner and I host 'Zero Hour' on Fridays. The album I picked may not be my absolute favorite—but is definitely one of my favorites—and that's the self-titled album debut by The Plimsouls. Of course, it gave me the name for the show so that's one of the reasons I had to pick it: they had their song “Zero Hour.” Every song on it is completely fun! It kind of brings together old-style R&B, and garage, and power pop and punk, and all these ingredients that add up to a great time and something I love, and means a lot to me."

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal