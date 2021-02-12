‘Silent Giant’ by CMoneywave (Serious Sound Entertainment)

Hailing from a city with a notoriously crowded rap scene in the Midwest can harden any emcee’s spirit. More importantly, though, it forces rappers to sharpen their pens, making the strong lyricists stand out. That’s the case for Chicago rapper CMoneywave, who teamed up with producer Hooligan for his latest project, Silent Giant. The influence of recent hip hop powerhouses on Griselda Records is ever-present on the EP, with hard bars, heavy beats, and even wrestling references. While that could be cause to dismiss the project as a mere copycat, that would be incorrect. CMoneywave has been incorporating those themes as staples of previous projects as well, putting a distinctive Midwest flare on the now-popular sound.

In six tracks, CMoneywave proves his worth behind the microphone, and he brings along a host of new Chicago artists with him. Of the features, Brittney Carter’s opening verse on “And Again” stands out strongest, and all of the varying vocal tones bolster CMoneywave’s consistent lyrically progressive flow. Hooligan’s array of beats also keep things moving, and prove as a test for CMoneywave’s delivery, which adapts to whatever the production may call for. Of his solo tracks, his verse on “Understand” plays strongest, and it doesn’t take Steiner math to add up the number of quotable bars that he brings to the table. It’s a proving ground of sorts, and quite simply, Silent Giant is the total package from front to back.