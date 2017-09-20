RSS

The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more

Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM Album Reviews

On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM Album Reviews

On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

The self-titled album by Ranky Tanky is a selection of traditional Gullah songs infused with folk poetry and gospel spirituality. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:47 PM Album Reviews

On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Album Reviews

Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more

Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM Album Reviews

The San Francisco String Trio release May I Introduce To You, an album of Beatles songs interpreted as jazz. more

Aug 29, 2017 3:05 PM Album Reviews

With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Album Reviews

The group describes itself as three “sonic storytellers" on a “restless search." These storytellers weave a web of enlightenment with melody and rhythm. Harmony is spare, recalling Ornette Coleman’s decree to liberate oneself from the... more

Aug 22, 2017 3:33 PM Album Reviews

Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Album Reviews

The Cars second album, Candy-O (1979), has been reissued on CD and vinyl. It remains strong and listenable nearly 40 years later. more

Aug 18, 2017 9:22 AM Album Reviews

A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The instrumental trio Machine Mass celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first album with the release of Machine Mass Plays Hendrix. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:07 PM Album Reviews

Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more

Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Album Reviews

. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Album Reviews

Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa is an album culled from preserved archives of 1970s-’80s Somali music. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM Album Reviews

Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Album Reviews

