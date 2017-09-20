Album Reviews
The Doors: The Singles (Rhino)
The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more
Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)
On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo: Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree (Odelia)
On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Fairport Convention: Come All Ye: The First Ten Years (UMC)
Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)
On Flying Carpet, the German world music ensemble Quadro Nuevo collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Ranky Tanky: Ranky Tanky
The self-titled album by Ranky Tanky is a selection of traditional Gullah songs infused with folk poetry and gospel spirituality. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
O'Brien and Burch: Avalanche
Colin O’Brien and Travis Burch release a new album, Avalanche, which includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O." more
Aug 29, 2017 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
San Francisco String Trio: May I Introduce To You (Ridgeway Records)
The San Francisco String Trio release May I Introduce To You, an album of Beatles songs interpreted as jazz. more
Aug 29, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Lesser Lakes Trio: The Good Land (Shifting Paradigm Records)
The group describes itself as three “sonic storytellers" on a “restless search." These storytellers weave a web of enlightenment with melody and rhythm. Harmony is spare, recalling Ornette Coleman’s decree to liberate oneself from the... more
Aug 22, 2017 3:33 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Altered Five Blues Band: Charmed & Dangerous (Blind Pig)
Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Cars: Candy-O (Rhino)
The Cars second album, Candy-O (1979), has been reissued on CD and vinyl. It remains strong and listenable nearly 40 years later. more
Aug 18, 2017 9:22 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Elvis Presley: A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings (RCA/Legacy)
A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Machine Mass: Machine Mass Plays Hendrix (MoonJune Records)
The instrumental trio Machine Mass celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first album with the release of Machine Mass Plays Hendrix. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Father Sky: Father Sky
Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more
Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Edit Peptide (Cuneiform Records) by Bubblemath
. Minnesota’s Bubblemath releases their second album, the cleverly colorful and proudly eclectic Edit Peptide. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:41 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa (Ostinato Records)
Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa is an album culled from preserved archives of 1970s-’80s Somali music. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Oh Wonder: Ultralife (Republic/Universal)
Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews