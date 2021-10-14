Above the Beyond by Leverage (Frontiers Music)

Above the Beyond - Leverage

Leverage is one of those bands that defy definition. Not classic rock. Not retro AOR. Not modern metal. Just straight-up melodic heavy rock played with heart and soul and a blatant disregard for what’s trending. On the Finnish sextet’s fifth album, Above the Beyond, Leverage anchors its sophisticated and pristine sound in huge hooks wrapped around symphonic elements. One listen to “Emperor”—an over-the-top rocker that manages to sound like Dream Theater, Hammerfall, Saga and Sammy Hagar-era Van Halen at the same time—and you’ll realize that Leverage is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of band. This, indeed, won’t appeal to everyone. But that’s OK; it’s not supposed to.