Born in Greece but living in New York, Magda Giannikou’s transcontinental experiences are echoed on the third album with her group, Banda Magda. Moreover, Tigre’s cosmopolitanism amplifies many of the sounds that waft around New York, including a touch of Brazil in the breezy harmonies and rhythms, timbres from Greece and points east and lots of contemporary beats. A composer and multi-instrumentalist, Magda sings her lyrics in several languages—English not among them—over vibrant melodies.