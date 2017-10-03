Bonzie: Zone on Nine

Raised in Racine, Wis., Nina Ferraro aka Bonzie has drawn critical accolades around the country for her category-defying approach. Her latest, Zone on Nine, conjures up a world of delicacy and harshness, wonder and desperation, on a set of shimmering originals. Bonzie sings in a voice of resilient fragility. Vulnerable yet determined, she makes her way through an emotional landscape of promise and anxiety. She produced the album herself, employing a Mellotron and accordion along with the guitars, drums and keyboards of conventional rock. Although never overtly retro, Bonzie sometimes recalls the gossamer grandeur of eccentric late ’60s psychedelic folk-rock.