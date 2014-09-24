Brian Wurch Band: Say Yes (Sybil Records)

×

Say Yes is a 16-song collection from Milwaukee’s Brian Wurch that draws from the timeless version of rock ’n’ roll that emerged from the doo-wop streets of Dion and the Belmonts and moved to the scrapple of the New York Dolls, ending up at the swagger of Mink DeVille and boogaloo of Mott the Hoople.

Wurch is no alt-rock kid and his vision lives comfortably along the lines of E Street or Wall of Sound on a budget. With a healthy recipe of background choruses, handclaps and honking saxophones, these are songs you have heard a million times yet Wurch and his band of veterans take on each tune as if it were a one-act drama.