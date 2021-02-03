Deante’ Hitchcock: Live From Quarantine (RCA / Sony)

While hip hop is rooted in the DJ and the emcee, the dynamic is a double-edged sword when it comes to live performances. The concept made hip hop affordable and accessible for just about anyone to become stars, but lacked a sense of authenticity, due to a reliance on a pre-recorded track. Utilizing a live band is often out of the question for many artists, but when it is done effectively, it has a big impact, and that’s the case for Deante’ Hitchcock’s latest release, Live From Quarantine.

The nearly hour-long album is made up of audio from a live stream during the pandemic, in which Hitchcock performs material from his debut, Better, rearranged for the live atmosphere. In many ways, the release will serve as a small time capsule of what life during quarantine was like, as he instructs listeners to put emojis in the stream chat rather than putting their hands up, and there are mentions of the technology involved to bring the live show to the masses. However, that’s more than made up for by a stellar live band, with lively drums, a DJ cutting on cue, and synth solos that give Better new life. Appearances from JID, 6lack, and a cast of other features are also a luxury of the pandemic, as many would not be readily available for a performance under usual touring circumstances.

Quite simply, few are able to do in a live performance full of fans what Hitchcock creates on Live From Quarantine. There is an easy-going, humble energy that makes this release one of the better hip hop live albums to come out in recent years, regardless of the pandemic’s status.