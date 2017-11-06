Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop: Rev (ANZIC Records)

With rolling beats and polyrhythms, and skillful stickwork all around, drummer Ernesto Cervini propels the latest album with his Turboprop band. On many tracks it’s easy to hear that he’s the bandleader. But the Toronto drummer doesn’t hog the spotlight in his bi-national, U.S.-Canadian combo. He settles back to let pianist Adrean Farrugia carry the melody and a pair of saxophonists, Tara Davidson as Joel Frahm, go post-Coltrane. Bassist Dan Loomis not only keeps apace but helps set the thrumping groove as his mates sprint in and around a batch of originals plus a sensitive take on Radiohead’s “The Daily Mail” and a lively jaunt into the Great American Songbook, “Pennies from Heaven.”