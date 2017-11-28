Gentle Giant: Three Piece Suite (Alucard)

Steven Wilson, one of progressive rock’s reigning musicians and producers, remixed some tracks from Gentle Giant’s first three albums to deliver more clarity, detail and definition. These new versions enhance the work of the seminal British band, noted for counterpoint vocals, complex arrangements and wild instrumental tangents. Inclusion of the nine tracks here—three from 1970’s self-titled debut, two from 1971’s Acquiring the Taste and four from 1972’s Three Friends—was determined by the limited availability of multi-track master tapes from the era. “Freedom’s Child” (a previously unreleased orchestral folk song) and a 7-inch edit of 1970’s “Nothing at All” round out this diverse collection that serves as a proper primer on one of prog’s most overlooked groups. A bonus Blu-ray disc contains a 5.1 surround sound version of Three Piece Suite, plus instrumental tracks and the original album mixes. This might be all the Gentle Giant you need—at least for now.