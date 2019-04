Distinctly Latin American rock is almost as old as rock itself with Ritchie Valens pointing the way in the 1950s. The undercurrent persisted into the ’80s and ’90s with Los Lobos in the lead. This century, Austin’s Grupo Fantasma have turned the next page with their accordion-guitar-brass powered music, a heavy yet funky sound sung in English and Spanish with eclectic dynamism on every track.