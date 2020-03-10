Keith Oxman, 'Two Cigarettes in the Dark' (Capri Records)

Saxophonist Keith Oxman takes the lead on Two Cigarettes in the Dark, but the second light on many tracks belongs to another accomplished veteran: tenor saxophonist Houston Person. Playing within an ensemble that swings in sync, Oxman and Person trade off comfortably as they explore the melodies from many angles. “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” is as relaxed as a mid-century cocktail hour, while Oxman’s original “Voss is Boss” dives into the faster pace of post-bop. On Hank Mobley’s “Bossa for Baby,” the ensemble revisits the cool elegance of circa-1960 Brazil.