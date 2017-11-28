Lea Salonga: Bahaghari: Rainbow (GLP Music)

Lea Salonga is a Broadway and London West End star. She played Kim in Miss Saigon and has lent her voice to Disney productions. On Bahaghari: Rainbow, she searches the songbook of her Filipino homeland for material. Accompanied by piano and sometimes a light dusting of traditional and contemporary arrangements, she sings with the crystalline clarity demanded on Broadway, delivering emotively on the best tracks. “Rainbow” refers to the diversity of the Philippines—she sings in no less than six Filipino languages.