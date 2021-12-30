Loguslabusmuzikus by Jazzlab Orchestra

Bassist-composer Auguste Le Prez’s Loguslabusmuzikus, is the latest recording by Jazzlab Orchestra, a multi-generational ensemble from Montreal. Established in 2004, this Canadian jazz institution gravitates toward composers of great originality, and welcomes playing what might be described as artistic challenges.

Herein lies a delightful, musical conundrum. In the best of circumstances, as with Loguslabusmuzikus and Jazzlab Orchestra, there is an ideal match between composition and ensemble. Jazzlab Orchestra, an assemblage of eight seasoned musicians (five wind instrumentalists, a pianist, a double bassist and a drummer) appears to be not one musician too many, and not one musician not enough, as they take on the complex storylines of these nine compositions. Best listened to from start to finish, Loguslabusmuzikus is fraught with alternating tempos that take you uphill and down, one switchback after another. You may wonder if there is a final destination (at the hilltop or bottom?). No matter. A final stop will seem less important as you settle into their contrasting rhythms.

It’s modern jazz, a place where Le Prez and Jazzlab Orchestra couldn’t be more at ease. Harmonies and rhythms playing against one another, this recording expands the listener’s understanding of what “harmony” could be, and better yet, what it is. Hints from earlier jazz tunes can be heard throughout. For example, Cole Porter’s “I Love You” in “La Grande Sauve Majeure,” Weather Report’s “Birdland” in “Pum-la suite,” and a bit of boogie-woogie in “Casse-pattes/casse-gueule/casse-tete.” Whether conscious or not, there is no plagiarism or reliance on past jazz notables. Le Prez has his own ideas, and with the masterful playing of Jazzlab Orchestra, you’ll enjoy this jazz ride from start to end, and every stop in between.