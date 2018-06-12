Louisiana Lovin’ by Yvette Landry & The Jukes featuring Roddie Romero (Soko Music)

Dulcet-voiced Yvette Landry explores the less cultivated regions of music in her home state of Louisiana—not New Orleans R&B or hoodoo funk, not party-hearty zydeco or folkloric Cajun, but what she calls “1950s Louisiana jukebox.” Based on Louisiana Lovin’, this was country music over-spilling the borderlines, turning into swamp pop with echoes of gospel and a Latin tinge on some numbers. She duets on several tracks with fellow Louisianan Roddie Romero, who sings a lot like Dr. John. Louisiana Lovin’ is lively, heartfelt American roots music with a different accent.