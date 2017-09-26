Midnight Liedtke: You Can't Get The Blues If You've Already Got 'em

On his first album, Milwaukee’s Jon “Midnight” Liedtke follows in the line of such funky electric blues-rock guitarists as Johnny Winter, Elvin Bishop and Stevie Ray Vaughan. He follows his muse to jam band extremes with one number nearing a quarter-hour’s length, but he’s likewise capable of reigning in the excess to bring it home in about three minutes. Liedtke varies his ax’s tone with various effects as two lineups of his Witching Hours backup band give more variety to the proceedings. You Can’t Get The Blues If You’ve Already Got ’em is a strong, nigh uniformly memorable debut.