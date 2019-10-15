'MikraPULS' by MikraPULS (Intuition)

The music of MikraPULS would sound at home on one of those great ECM-label albums from the ’70s. Led by tenor saxophonist Gebhard Ullmann and pianist Hans Lüdemann, the German quartet plays on the meaningful fringe of jazz where discord harmonizes with coherence. Their atmospheric washes of sound give voice to each instrument, including the rhythmic inventions of drummer Eric Schaefer and quiet rumble of double-bassist Oliver Potratz. Capable of quiet and intensity, MikraPULS explore byways of jazz largely overlooked in recent years.