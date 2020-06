The Music of Our Times is a little like an etude for 2020, complete with electronic devices adding subtle timbres to the piano-guitar based proceedings. The album could also be called accidental music—a record of an unplanned, spontaneous session that occurred in Tokyo when Gary Husband (piano) and Markus Reuter (guitar) were briefly stranded in the midst of a tour. Their lulling music flows across a half dozen tracks of quiet beauty and dreamy ambience.

