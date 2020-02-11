Nikolov-Ivanovic Undectet featuring Magic Malik, 'Frame and Curiosity'

Could the presence of accordion in the mix signal the dual Franco-Serbian nationality of the Nikolov-Ivanovic Undectet? Probably not, but the big band, 11 members strong, draws on Balkan melodic influences while hewing to a cosmopolitan stream of jazz fusion. Drummer Srdjan Ivanovic’s intricate percussions and pianist Vladimir Nikolov’s percussive piano maintain a morphing continuity as the various instrumentalists come to the fore; here, some cool Miles-ish trumpet, there the trilling flute of guest star Magic Malik.