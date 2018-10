The prolific Italian composer Nino Rota was a familiar name in Hollywood and Cinecittà for his film scores. Who knows why this particular soundtrack has been reissued, but the music is considerably better than the 1979 disaster-romance movie it accompanied. As always, Rota’s music was simple and direct, yet capable of great range—from Polynesian exotica to lonesome sounds reminiscent of Ennio Morricone. Rota died shortly after completing work on Hurricane.